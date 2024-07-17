Man Witnessed Cutting Copper Pipes and Wiring in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a burglary on the 400 block of 1st Avenue South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says a witness interrupted a bearded white male inside a vacant building cutting copper pipes and wiring. She says the suspect fled the scene before police arrived. The suspect was further described as wearing a blue shirt with dark colored shorts and left the area in a maroon car.

The Waite Park Police Department are reporting a stolen package taken from an apartment building. No other information given.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is below.