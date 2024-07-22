License Plate Stolen Off Business Vehicle in Waite Park

A business in Waite Park are reporting that a license plate was stolen off one of their business vehicles. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says it happened on the 10 block of 2nd Avenue South. The license plate is G630721Y. She says it was taken off a Ram 3500.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is below.