Crimes Stoppers; Two Burglaries in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 33rd Avenue North. Alicia Mages with Tri County Crime Stoppers says suspects broke into several businesses and stole electronics.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 5th Avenue South where an apartment door was forcibly entered. Mages says jewelry and other items were taken.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is below.