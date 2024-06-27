Crime Stoppers: License Plate Tab Stolen in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a stolen license plate tab on Aspen Circle.  Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says a person reported their rear license tab was missing off of their vehicle.  She says a police officer looked at the plate and determined that the front and rear tabs were tampered with but only the rear one was stolen.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

