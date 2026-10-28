Waite Park Police are reporting a vehicle had gas siphoned out of it on 24th Avenue South. Waite Park Police are also reporting damage to an e-bike where someone cut the lock and the line on the bike on Park Meadows Drive.

Halloween Reminder

Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers remind everyone to look out of trick or treaters on Saturday. She says pedestrians have been hit in the St. Cloud area recently so be careful when driving especially in neighborhoods.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.