Park Bathroom Damaged in Sartell; Car Tampering in Waite Park

The Waite Park Police Department are reporting that a vehicle was tampered with on Park Meadows Drive. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says a window was smashed out and the ignition was damaged.

Sartell Police are reporting vandalism at Watab Park. Mages says the bathrooms near the tennis courts were severely damaged. One of the bathrooms had the sinks pulled out from the wall and smashed onto the concrete floor. She says the toilet was ripped up from the floor and broken, the hand sanitizer dispenser was ripped off the wall and toilet paper was thrown all over. Mages indicates outside of the bathrooms the drinking fountains were damaged and the overhang was also damaged. Officers are reviewing surveillance video from the area.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.