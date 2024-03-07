Attempted Garage Break-In in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting that a resident called stating that someone was trying to break into their garage on the 100 block of 10th Avenue North between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the person trying to break in was shinning flashlights on their cameras. She says Waite Park Police are planning extra patrol in the area. Mages encourages people to have serial numbers for their property in the garage, lock the door from the garage to the home, and any side doors. She says it is best to call police when the potential crime is in progress.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.