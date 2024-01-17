A Common Reason Cars Are Stolen in St. Cloud

Stolen cars are often reported in the St. Cloud area. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers indicates a reason for some of these involve cold weather. She says people leaving cars running and unlocked to warm them up in frigid weather makes owners vulnerable to potential theft. Mages this can happen as quickly as a matter of minutes and instead of leaving the vehicle to warm, it is taken. She says leaving a car running unattended and unlocked outside a gas station or grocery store isn't recommended. Mages expresses caution being key.

Get our free mobile app

Mages explains not all stolen vehicles in the area are taken due to this but not leaving vehicles running and unlocked is preventable.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.