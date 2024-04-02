Stolen Vehicle and Burglary in South St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 2200 block of Roosevelt Road. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says it's a 2023 white Dodge Ram truck with Minnesota license LBE 538.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a burglary on the 3600 block of Roosevelt Road where a storage locker was entered and several items were taken.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.