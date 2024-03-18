Vehicle Stolen in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1100 block of 7th Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers indicates it was a gray Dodge Journey with Wisconsin License ALJ 917. She says there is a hole in the rear bumper.

Get our free mobile app

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.