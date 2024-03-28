Stolen Gift Cards in Waite Park; Illegal Dumping in St. Augusta

The Waite Park Police Department are reporting a vehicle was entered, gift cards were taken and items were thrown throughout the vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says this happened on the 500 block of 10th Avenue South.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department are reporting Saturday March 16 a dumping complaint. Mages says the incident happened on 13th Avenue which is on the east side of St. Augusta. She says there was a large number of tires that were dumped into a field.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.