Stolen Vehicle, Burglary and Latest Scam in St. Cloud Area

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of Clearwater Road. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says it's a silver 2012 Cadillac SRX with tinted windows with Minnesota license WAYNE26.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a burglary on the 4000 block of 2nd Street South where a door to a business was forcibly entered. Mages says it is unclear what inventory was taken at this time. An investigation into that is underway.

Mages indicates the latest scam attempt circulating around the St. Cloud area involves text and emailing messages coming from someone claiming to be with the USPS explaining they have a package for you. She says the USPS doesn't usually have phone numbers or email addresses of residents and will not reach out to residents that way. Mages suggests deleting the message and do not click on the link.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.