Cold Spring/Richmond Police Looking For Your Help

The Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department are looking for the public's help in identifying the pictured person. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the person is a person of interest.

photo courtesy of Tri-County Crimestoppers photo courtesy of Tri-County Crimestoppers loading...

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.