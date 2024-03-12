Vehicle Break-In in Sartell; Burglaries in St. Cloud
The Sartell Police Department are reporting a theft from vehicle complaint on the 1700 block of Amber Avenue South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says someone went through a vehicle and stole some coins and a pair of Beats headphones. She says the owner wasn't sure if the vehicle was locked. No damage was done to the vehicle.
St. Cloud Police are reporting a burglary on the 700 block of 9th Avenue South where forced entry to a business took place. Mages says tobacco products were stolen. Another burglary reported in St. Cloud on the 400 block of 37th Avenue North where a storage unit lock was cut and its contents were stolen.
St. Cloud Police are also reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1600 block of Oak Grove Road Southwest. Mages says the vehicle is a 2012 red Rav 4 with Minnesota license CET 597.
If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.
