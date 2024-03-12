Vehicle Break-In in Sartell; Burglaries in St. Cloud

The Sartell Police Department are reporting a theft from vehicle complaint on the 1700 block of Amber Avenue South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says someone went through a vehicle and stole some coins and a pair of Beats headphones. She says the owner wasn't sure if the vehicle was locked. No damage was done to the vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud Police are reporting a burglary on the 700 block of 9th Avenue South where forced entry to a business took place. Mages says tobacco products were stolen. Another burglary reported in St. Cloud on the 400 block of 37th Avenue North where a storage unit lock was cut and its contents were stolen.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1600 block of Oak Grove Road Southwest. Mages says the vehicle is a 2012 red Rav 4 with Minnesota license CET 597.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.