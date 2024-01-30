School Bus Stop Arm Violations On the Rise

Failing to stop for a school bus stop arm is illegal, dangerous and could be tragic. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON and indicates these violations are on the rise in the community. She says if the bus puts their yellow lights on that usually means they will be activating their red lights and put out their stop sign soon. Mages explains if it is an undivided road motorists need to stop for the stop arm regardless of which way they are going.

Mages says when in doubt motorists should stop. It is a misdemeanor charge if a motorists goes through the stop arm and can become a gross misdemeanor if children are in danger. She says this is very important because we do not want kids to get hurt.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.