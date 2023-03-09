Crimestoppers: Stolen Vehicles and a Burglary in St. Cloud

Crimestoppers: Stolen Vehicles and a Burglary in St. Cloud

photo courtesy of Jay Caldwell

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 10 block of 4th Avenue South.  The vehicle is a 2020 light gray Kia Telluride with black rims.  The license plate is JXR 846.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud Police are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 3600 block of Division Street West.  Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the vehicle is a 2021 silver Chevy Spark hatchback with a Colorado license 766 SQZ.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a burglary on the 3300 block of Division Street West.  Mages says a business was entered and a cash register was damaged.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.

 

So Long! Minnesota's Ugliest Car Just Got Drove Off To Michigan

Alex Wayne recently bought a mash-up of a Minnesota vehicle. It's a Mini Cooper frame with a Chevy Express van skeleton on top. This vehicle definitely turns some heads as it goes by, but it was supposed to do that.
Filed Under: Alicia Mages, tri-county crimestoppers
Categories: crime, From Our Shows, From the WJON Newsroom, Morning Newswatch with Jay Caldwell, Show Notes, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON