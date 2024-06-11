Stolen Purse in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a purse was taken from a residence on the 800 block of 13th Street South.

Get our free mobile app

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is below.