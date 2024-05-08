The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a burglary on the 2500 block of 2nd Street South where a business was entered and the cash register was taken.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a burglary on the 900 block of 8th Street South where an apartment was entered and clothing was stolen.

Get our free mobile app

The Sartell Police Department are reporting a theft from vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says a couple was walking on a trail at the Sauk River Regional Park, returned to the vehicle in the parking lot, and saw their vehicle window had been smashed out and the victim's purse was missing.

Waite Park Police are reporting a theft from vehicle on Park Meadows Drive. Mages says a gun was left in the vehicle and it was stolen. The gun is a Glock 19X. She says the vehicle may have been unlocked according to the victim.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is below.