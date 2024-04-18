The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a burglary on 2500 block of 2nd Street South where a business was entered after hours and lottery tickets were taken.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of Northway Drive. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says a 2019 black Nissan Sentra with Minnesota license DEL 647 was taken.

Waite Park Police are reporting vehicles broken into on 2nd Street South while people were at a fitness place working out. Mages says some vehicles were left unlocked with valuables inside while others were locked and their windows were smashed out. Mages reminds everyone to lock their doors and to never leave valuables in visible locations in the vehicle.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.