24 Tech Students Declare Post Secondary Choice

Tech High School honors 24 students on spring signing day. Tech Activities Director Eric Ruska had this to say:

Each year we celebrate all of our students who have made a Fine Arts, Athletic or Military commitment for post-secondary.

Student Commiting for: Committing to: Amado Sandoval Military & School Army National Guard Avery Doom Swimming St. Catherine University Caleb Campina Soccer St.Johns University MN Caspian Brack Arts & Music university of minnesota morris Connor Harens Lacrosse Grand Canyon University Connor Wavrin Lacrosse Grand Canyon Univeristy Eva Stoeckel Band Minnesota State University Moorhead Ismael Malerva Military United States Marine Corps Jack Oker Track and Field-Throws Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Jacob Imdieke Football Dakota State University Jayna Benson Soccer Southwest Minnesota State University Joe Hess Baseball St. John’s University MN Katelyn Siers Swimming Gustavus Adolphus College Kierstyn Nelson Swimming Augustana University Levi Berghuis Music Education St. Cloud State University Mekhi Edwards Basketball North Dakota State College of Science Paige Groetsch soccer Iowa Central Community College Payton Marshall Track & Field Iowa Central Community College Raena Volker Soccer Concordia University - Moorhead Roman Jordan Husky Sports Band Saint Cloud State University Samuel Long Football Waldorf University Stella Rusch Cross country and track Winona State University Tameron Ferguson Basketball Augustana University Teagan Gazdzik Soccer UW River Falls