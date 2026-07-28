LANGOLA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud teenage boy died in a crash in Benton County on Monday evening. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says they received a report around 8:30 p.m. about a motorcycle and a tractor crash at the intersection of 15th Avenue NE and 160th Street NE in Langola Township.

First responders arrived to find the 17-year-old boy with serious injuries and began life-saving measures. Investigators determined the motorcycle and tractor were both going north on 15th Avenue.

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The boy attempted to pass the tractor being driven by 64-year-old Allen VanNurden of Rice when VanNurden tried to turn left onto 160th Street, and the boy collided with the silage wagon VanNurden was towing. The Sheriff's Office says both the tractor and silage wagon had slow-moving vehicle signs affixed to them, and the 17-year-old boy was not wearing a helmet.

Despite the life-saving efforts, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. VanNurden was not hurt in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.

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