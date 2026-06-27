DOUGLAS COUNTY (WJON News) -- The motorcycle rider who died in a fatal crash in Douglas County has been identified. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the rider of the motorcycle was 65-year-old James Schlosser of Alexandria.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Thursday, just after 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 45 and Lakota Drive Southwest. A North Memorial Ambulance was nearby when the call was dispatched and was on the scene within minutes. Douglas County Deputies and Alexandria Police Officers also arrived and found Schlosser, who was the rider of the motorcycle. Schlosser was taken to the Alomere Health Hospital, where he died. The driver of the pickup was a 16-year-old boy from Alexandria. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with crash reconstruction.

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