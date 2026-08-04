ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Rice man is facing several tax-related charges.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Dakota County Attorney's Office recently charged Dillon Blocker of Rice.

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According to the criminal complaint, Blocker operated multiple tree service businesses providing taxable services to customers, with the income from the businesses being required to be reported on his individual income tax returns each year. Bank records allegedly showed that Blocker had earned taxable income from his tree service businesses as well as from gambling winnings from casinos. The complaint says Blocker failed to file income tax returns and pay income tax for the years 2020 through 2024. Blocker also allegedly failed to file Sales and Use Tax returns and remit sales tax on the services conducted by his business for multiple periods between 2020 and 2026.

The Revenue Department says Blocker previously filed income tax returns before 2016 and allegedly told investigators that he was aware of his filing obligations but did not file because he was not good at paperwork.

Blocker allegedly owes over $221,000 in income and sales taxes.