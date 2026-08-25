Highway 23 Crash Near Milaca Sends Pickup Driver To Hospital Monday
MILACA (WJON News) -- A pickup driver was hurt when his vehicle rear-ended a semi.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Monday just before 9:00 a.m. on Highway 23 near Milaca in Mille Lacs County.
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The semi was eastbound on the highway, turning left onto 1st Street Southeast, when the pickup struck the back of the semi's trailer.
The pickup driver, 21-year-old Preston Johnson of Danvers, was taken to North Memorial in Robbinsdale with non-life-threatening injuries.
The semi driver, 23-year-old Cody Pappenfus of Bowlus, was not hurt.
Como Park Zoo
Como Park Zoo has been a staple in St. Paul since it first opened in 1897. The park, zoo, and conservatory continue to evolve, and the attraction remains free to attend. If you can't visit the zoo, check out the photos below of many of its residents.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt