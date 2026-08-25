MILACA (WJON News) -- A pickup driver was hurt when his vehicle rear-ended a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Monday just before 9:00 a.m. on Highway 23 near Milaca in Mille Lacs County.

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The semi was eastbound on the highway, turning left onto 1st Street Southeast, when the pickup struck the back of the semi's trailer.

The pickup driver, 21-year-old Preston Johnson of Danvers, was taken to North Memorial in Robbinsdale with non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver, 23-year-old Cody Pappenfus of Bowlus, was not hurt.