ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Several residents had to be displaced after an apartment fire in St. Cloud Monday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to 909 5th Avenue South at around 10:30 p.m. for a fire inside an apartment unit.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire showing from a bedroom window and heavy smoke conditions throughout the building. The firefighters were able to conduct a search of the building to confirm everyone had evacuated safely while also battling the blaze in the apartment unit.

The fire was contained to the single unit, extinguished, and the building ventilated.

No one was hurt, but residents in 12 apartment units were displaced as a result of the smoke damage. The Battalion Chief says the St. Cloud Health Department has closed the building until the necessary cleaning is completed and the alarm system is fully restored.

The St. Cloud Fire Marshal determined the cause of the fire was an unattended candle.

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