St. Cloud Overcomers International Fellowship Reaches $130,000 Fundraising Goal For Building Repairs

St. Cloud Overcomers International Fellowship Reaches $130,000 Fundraising Goal For Building Repairs

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ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local nonprofit has met an important fundraising goal.

The St. Cloud Overcomers International Fellowship has announced it has reached its $130,000 fundraising goal.

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$50,000 came from federal Community Development Block Grant funds, which were approved by the St. Cloud City Council in 2025.  Benton Telecommunications Foundation in Rice donated $15,000.  The remaining $65,000 came from more than 70 individuals and organizations.

Read More: St. Cloud's Dream Center Raising Money For Building Improvements |

Where the money is going

The money will be used to replace crumbling stucco with new insulation and siding on its building at 529 16th Avenue North, which was constructed in 1917.

Previous improvements

Benton Telecommunications Foundation had previously donated another $20,000 in 2024 to replace windows on another OIF Dream Center Building.

The OIF Dream Center is comprised of five adjacent buildings that house up to 46 men, each with their own bedroom.

Top 13 Cities in Minnesota With the Most License Plate Reader Cameras

License plate readers (LPRs) are cameras that automatically capture license plate numbers and can flag vehicles for law enforcement purposes.

This list covers all cities in Minnesota which have 15 or more LPRs in use. Minnesota law requires agencies that use them to report to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which publishes the information, including location when disclosed. The data following is directly from the BCA as of October 2026, and does not include cameras mounted on patrol vehicles.

Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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