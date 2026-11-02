ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local nonprofit has met an important fundraising goal.

The St. Cloud Overcomers International Fellowship has announced it has reached its $130,000 fundraising goal.

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$50,000 came from federal Community Development Block Grant funds, which were approved by the St. Cloud City Council in 2025. Benton Telecommunications Foundation in Rice donated $15,000. The remaining $65,000 came from more than 70 individuals and organizations.

Read More: St. Cloud's Dream Center Raising Money For Building Improvements |

Where the money is going

The money will be used to replace crumbling stucco with new insulation and siding on its building at 529 16th Avenue North, which was constructed in 1917.

Previous improvements

Benton Telecommunications Foundation had previously donated another $20,000 in 2024 to replace windows on another OIF Dream Center Building.

The OIF Dream Center is comprised of five adjacent buildings that house up to 46 men, each with their own bedroom.