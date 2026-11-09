ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Salvation Army will kick off its annual Red Kettle campaign on Friday. They are hosting an event from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Coborn's in Sauk Rapids.

Joyce Linn's Primerica Financial Services is sponsoring the event and will be handing out more than 500 cookies, along with coffee and hot cocoa.

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Major Paul Ferguson says the Salvation Army food shelf has been busier than ever in recent months.

In the month of August alone, we were up 35 percent in food pantry assistance, and we're seeing dozens more families per week.

Ferguson says they aim to raise $150,000 from the bell-ringing campaign, with an overall holiday-season goal of $600,000.

He says the money donated this time of the year helps families in need all year round.

The money that you drop in the kettle might help purchase a gift for someone at Christmas time, but it's also going to put a roof over somebody's head in July; it's going to pay somebody's heating bill come October.

The Salvation Army red kettles will be at Coborn's and Cash Wise locations around the region, as well as at the Travel Plaza in Clearwater, Teal's in Cold Spring, Hobby Lobby, Fleet Farm, and other locations.

To donate online or volunteer to bell ring, visit the Salvation Army website.