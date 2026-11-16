SARTELL (WJON News) -- A popular local holiday attraction will be back this year with a new name. The Country Lights Festival in Sartell has changed its name to Sartell Lights Festival.

A Cherished Sartell Tradition Enters A New Chapter

The event will feature the same stunning lights, family-friendly activities, and community spirit that have drawn thousands to Lake Francis throughout the years. The city says the festival's mission is still the same: to create a free, magical holiday experience for all to enjoy while bringing the community together.

Festival board member Chris Schwarzentrabu says it is a new chapter for a cherished tradition:

"The Sartell Lights Festival reflects our community identity while honoring the history and volunteer spirit that have helped this event grow into one of the region's most anticipated holiday attractions."

Sartell Lights Festival Returns November 28th

The Sartell Lights Festival features a walk-through display covering over 33 acres around Lake Francis, with thousands of lights illuminating the trail throughout December.

The show will have 4 special Friday events as well, with S'mores Night on December 4th, Visits with Santa on December 11th, Family Fun Night on December 18th, and New Year's Eve Fireworks on December 31st. The Sartell Lights Festival runs from November 28th through January 1st.

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