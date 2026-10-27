SARTELL (WJON News) -- The City of Sartell is looking for residents to serve on three different commissions. Sartell has openings on its Planning Commission, Parks Commission, and the new Development & Destination Commission.

Residents Wanted For Sartell Commissions Tackling Growth And Community Priorities

The new Development & Destination Commission will review economic development initiatives, community investments, tourism, marketing efforts, and other opportunities that support Sartell's continued growth and success.

The Planning Commission reviews matters like zoning, land use, development proposals, and long-range planning. The Parks Commission helps guide parks, trails, future investments, and recreation amenities for the city's park system.

Join Sartell's Commissions And Influence Your Community's Direction

The city says serving on a commission is a great way to become more involved in local government, help shape the city's future, and provide input on issues impacting the community.

Commission members will work with city staff and elected officials to discuss community priorities, review information, and make recommendations to the city council. Anyone interested in serving on one of the three commissions should apply by November 18th on the city's website.

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