SARTELL (WJON News) -- A major north-south road in Sartell will be closing for a few weeks.

Sartell city officials will be closing Pinecone Road starting on Monday and continuing for approximately two weeks.

The road improvements will take place from the Heritage Drive roundabout to the 2nd Street South roundabout. Detours are posted for drivers to get around the closure.

City of Sartell City of Sartell

City officials say access to local businesses will remain available using the designated alternate routes. School buses, mail delivery, garbage collection, and emergency services will continue during construction.

The project includes pavement rehabilitation, concrete repairs, and minor pedestrian improvements.

The road is scheduled to reopen by October 8th, weather permitting.

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