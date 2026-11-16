ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced for felony robbery after a convenience store hold-up.

A Stearns County judge has ruled that 19-year-old Marquies Reed-Taylor is to be sentenced to a stayed prison term of one-and-a-half years. He gets credit for serving 116 days in the county jail.

Stolen Pack of Cigarettes Leads to a Struggle

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, Reed-Taylor took a pack of cigarettes from a store teller on July 23rd and ran from the store.

Court records show the victim gave chase and the two struggled, with Reed-Taylor hitting the teller before allegedly drawing a gun.

Defendant Accused of Threatening to Kill the Victim

The victim said Reed-Taylor had a small black handgun and told the victim that he had a gun, asked him if he wanted to die, and said it was a real gun and not a fake one. The victim said once the gun was pulled, he stopped the struggle and Reed-Taylor fled on foot.

Corroborating Witness Statements and Video

The complaint alleges that surveillance video and witness accounts corroborate the victim's account of the events.

Felony Charge and Criminal History

St. Cloud Police say Reed-Taylor was also wanted on a felony 1st-degree assault warrant out of Hennepin County. The status of that case is unclear at this time.

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