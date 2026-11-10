ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman has pleaded guilty to two felony charges after a series of events targeting a man in October.

Twenty-one-year-old Lakita Goolsby pleaded guilty to separate counts of felony threats of violence with reckless disregard in exchange for 12 other charges being dropped.

Defendant Accused of Assaulting and Stalking the Man as He Tried to Escape Her

Goolsby is accused of threatening to stab the man and repeatedly assaulting him by punching and choking him.

The charges stem from incidents at a St. Cloud apartment and while the victim was trying to escape by driving away. The criminal complaint says Goolsby had a friend drive her as they followed the man to various locations where she allegedly threatened him with the knife and damaged his vehicle.

St. Cloud Police Responded to the Victim's Call for Help

St. Cloud police say when they caught up with the two vehicles, they watched as Goolsby threw a knife away. Officers were able to recover the knife and confiscate it as evidence.

Court Records Show Defendant Was Upset Over a Broken TV

The charges allege Goolsby was upset that the victim broke her TV and wanted him to pay for it.

Sentencing scheduled for early 2027

Goolsby will be sentenced in January.

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