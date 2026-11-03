ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two men have been arrested and charged with felonies for trying to rob another man in north St. Cloud on Friday.

Young Men Face Serious Charges After Robbery Attempt

Stearns County prosecutors have charged 23-year-old Isaiah Onsomu with 1st-degree attempted aggravated robbery and 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors have also charged 19-year-old Philipbert Dugbe with 1st-degree attempted aggravated robbery.

Victim Able to Call Police for Help

St. Cloud Police were dispatched to The Place of Hope Ministries at 511 9th Avenue North on an assault call.

Victim Said the Group Wanted His Backpack

Officers met with a victim who said Dugbe came up behind him and punched him in the head and threatened him with a miniature baseball bat. Onsomu is then accused of pulling out a knife and threatening to kill the victim.

The man told police there were four men involved who were trying to steal his backpack. When the man threatened to call the police, the group left the area.

Police Use Witness Accounts and Video to Make Arrests

Police were able to find the four men and arrest Dugbe and Onsomu. Witness accounts and video surveillance confirm the victim's account of what happened.

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