ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a boy multiple times between September 2025 and April 2026.

Defendant Pleads Guilty to Two Felony Counts of Child Sexual Abuse

Twenty-three-year-old Micah Coleman has pleaded guilty to two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 14 years old. Prosecutors will seek an aggravated sentence due to multiple acts of abuse and Coleman being in a position of authority.

An Adult Learned of the Abuse When the Boy Revealed Coleman's Actions

Investigators learned on April 6th that a boy disclosed to a woman that Coleman had been abusing him at his Stearns County home.

According to the criminal complaint, the boy shared details about the abuse with a forensic interviewer at the Child Advocacy Center the following day.

Second Victim Identified, New Charges Filed

Coleman faces additional charges for allegedly abusing a separate boy between January 2024 and December 2025. Those allegations of abuse came to light after an adult who knew Coleman learned of his arrest for sexually abusing the first boy.

The newer charges of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under 14 are still moving through the court system.

State Sentencing Guidelines Call for a 12 Year Prison Term

Coleman will be sentenced in the first case on January 25th.

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