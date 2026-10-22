ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is accused of threatening a young woman with a knife, groping her, and trying to have intercourse with her.

Prosecutors Charge Cham With Multiple Felonies

Stearns County prosecutors have charged 44-year-old Olo Cham with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, attempted 1st-degree assault, and 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

St. Cloud Police Take Statements, Recover Large Knife at the Scene

According to the charges, Cham's niece and her friend were staying at Cham's home last Saturday when the niece called police to report that her uncle had a knife and was trying to have sex with her friend.

Officers arrived to find the caller holding a large knife and the victim visibly upset.

The victim said she was in a room with Cham, and he was trying to have intercourse with her and repeatedly tried removing her clothing, including pulling up her dress and underwear. She told officers that Cham was holding a knife to her back and was saying, " If I cannot sleep with you, I'm gonna kill you. Otherwise, give yourself to me, and I will sleep with you." Cham is also accused of grabbing the woman's groin and tearing her clothing off.

Court records show the niece heard her friend's call for help, went into the room, and took the knife from her uncle.

Possible DNA Linked to Cham Through Hand Wound

According to the charges, police noted blood on the victim's underwear from a cut to Cham's hand. He was arrested at the scene.

Cham is due in court on November 2nd.

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