ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman faces 14 felony charges after a series of events targeting a man earlier this week.

Stearns County prosecutors have charged 21-year-old Lakita Goolsby with eight counts of felony domestic assault, four charges of felony threats of violence, and one count each of stalking, harassment, and damage to property.

Defendant Accused of Assaulting and Stalking the Man as He Tried to Escape Her

Goolsby is accused of threatening to stab the man and repeatedly assaulting him by punching and choking him. The charges stem from incidents over the weekend at a St. Cloud apartment and while the victim was trying to escape by driving away.

The criminal complaint says Goolsby had a friend drive her as they followed the man to various locations where she allegedly threatened him with the knife and damaged his vehicle.

St. Cloud Police Responded to the Victim's Call for Help

St. Cloud police say when they caught up with the two vehicles, they watched as Goolsby threw a knife away. Officers were able to recover the knife and confiscate it as evidence.

Court Records Show Defendant Was Upset Over a Broken TV

The charges allege Goolsby was upset that the victim broke her TV and wanted him to pay for it.

Goolsby is due back in court next month. Court records show she has two previous misdemeanor assault convictions in Stearns County.

Summer Vacation in the '80s: These Nostalgic Photos Say It All Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: The Best Car Ads of the 1970s in One Nostalgic Gallery From the Pinto to the Civic, get ready to relive the days of manual windows and two-door wagons as we flip through some of the most iconic car print ads from 1970s magazines. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz