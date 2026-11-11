ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been found and arrested after a July incident where he allegedly used his car to strike a motorcyclist.

Man Evaded Authorities for Months

Authorities have jailed 21-year-old Anthony Bonk on a felony warrant for 2nd-degree assault.

Road Rage Incident Led to Hit-and-Run

According to the criminal complaint, St. Cloud Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run near 25th Avenue North and 2nd Street on July 26th. Officers met with a man who was hit while riding his motorcycle and required medical attention.

Witnesses told police that the driver of a black Mazda hatchback and the motorcycle rider had a verbal confrontation while driving. Court records allege Bonk swerved into the bike and then fled the scene.

Investigation Leads to North St. Cloud Apartment

Police were able to track the car through witness statements and surveillance video to Bonk's apartment. Officers say he fled on foot while being questioned about the incident.

Victim Picked Defendant Out of Photo Lineup

The victim identified Bonk in a photo lineup, and police found evidence linking his car to the crash.

Bonk was booked into the Stearns County Jail on Tuesday.

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