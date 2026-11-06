ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man accused of an assault involving a knife at a St. Cloud hotel has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Former Minneapolis Man Takes Responsibility

Forty-eight-year-old Larry Gilbert, formerly of Minneapolis, has pleaded guilty to felony assault of a peace officer in exchange for four other charges being dropped.

The agreement calls for Gilbert to serve 17 months in prison when he is sentenced on December 1st.

Stabbing Call Dispatches Officers to Hotel

St. Cloud Police were called to the Days Inn Hotel in September on a report of a stabbing. Officers arrived and met with a child who had red marks on his neck and a fresh cut on his arm that was bleeding. The boy told police that his uncle was on top of his mom, had his hand on her throat, and was choking her. The boy said his uncle was holding a knife in his other hand, and when he tried to get Gilbert off his mother, Gilbert then went after the boy with the knife and threatened to kill him.

The sister said that all of them have been living in the hotel room for more than a month.

Gilbert Assaults Responding Officers

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, officers say that when they tried to detain and arrest Gilbert, he refused to walk with officers, kicked at them, headbutted one officer in the face, and spit into the face of another.

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