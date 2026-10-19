ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has ordered a mental competency exam for a St. Joseph man who held police at bay for several hours outside his home earlier this month.

Law Enforcement Responded to a Home Invasion on October 7

The incident began on the evening of October 7th when the Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a home in the 9300 block of County Road 138 in St. Joseph Township.

The caller said 39-year-old Ernest Gerdes had broken into their home and was armed with an ax.

Deputies and St. Joseph Police Officers responded to the caller's home and also the suspect's home at 400 1st Street in St. Joseph. Gerdes was spotted inside his home still in possession of the ax. He refused to open the door and refused police commands to come out of the house.

After Hours-Long Standoff, SWAT Members Breach the Home

The following morning, at about 6:40 a.m., members of the St. Cloud SWAT team breached the home with tear gas and tased Gerdes through a window before arresting him.

Gerdes was treated for minor injuries and taken to St. Cloud Hospital for further evaluation. He was later booked into the Stearns County Jail.

Protection order in Place Prior to Home Invasion

Gerdes is the subject of an Extreme Risk Protection Order that was granted on September 14th of this year and is valid for one year.

His criminal charges are on hold until it's determined whether Gerdes is competent to face the charges.

LOOK: Here's What Daily Life Looked Like in the 1970s, One Photo at a Time From neighborhood bike rides to washing the car, these photos capture daily life in the 1970s in all its comfortable, lived-in charm. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America Using the American Kennel Club's 2023 rankings , released on April 9, 2024, Stacker compiled a ranking of the 100 most popular dog breeds in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker