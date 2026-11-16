ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is in custody after a reported assault on Sunday night. The St. Cloud Police Department says they responded to a call of an assault with a gun at about 8:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 14th Street South.

St. Cloud Officers Surround Apartment, Take Man Into Custody

Once on the scene, police say officers discovered that a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man's roommate, 29-year-old Vakaba William, had allegedly pointed a handgun at them and threatened to shoot them. The victims were able to leave the apartment safely and meet with officers, and did not suffer any injuries.

Officers surrounded the apartment and tried to make contact with William, and believed there were other people still in the apartment. The Criminal Investigation Unit was able to secure a search warrant and, a short time later, executed the warrant along with the St. Cloud Police SWAT Team.

Firearm Found In Apartment After St. Cloud Man Arrested

William was taken into custody without incident and is being held in the Stearns County Jail awaiting charges related to the incident. St. Cloud Police say officers did find a gun in the apartment during the search. There was a large police presence in the area during the incident, and it remains under investigation.

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