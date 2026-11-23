GARRISON (WJON News) -- Ice anglers on Mille Lacs Lake will be able to keep two walleye per day, down from three last winter.

Bag Limit Down Slightly

Anglers may keep two fish over 17 inches, with one over 20 inches.

Fall Survey Dips Compared to 2025

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the fall netting survey showed fewer adult walleye than was seen last year, leading to the bag limit reduction.

Region fisheries manager Brian Nerbonne says despite the lower fall netting numbers, the walleye population on Mille Lacs remains healthy and is happy to offer a winter harvest opportunity. The fall survey showed a strong class of two-year-old walleye, which are expected to significantly contribute to the fishery as they grow and mature.

Perch Bag Limit

The daily possession of yellow perch will start at 10 fish and may need to be lowered if the state approaches the yellow perch harvest limit set forth in the treaty obligations with the eight Ojibwe tribal nations.

Ice Fishing Season Starts in December...Technically

The ice fishing season opens on December 1st. The winter walleye fishing runs through February 28th. The yellow perch regulations extend through Friday, May 14th.

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