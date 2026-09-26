Two In Custody After Boy Attacked By Group Of Roughly A Dozen Others
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt after an assault in St. Cloud last Tuesday. The St. Cloud Police Department says they were called at around 4:00 p.m. on September 22nd about an assault in the 600 block of 15th Street South.
Once they arrived, officers learned that a boy had been assaulted by about 10 to 12 other boys. Officers also discovered that an adult woman who tried to stop the assault had been hit with a bat by an unknown male. Both the boy and woman victims sustained minor injuries.
The Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) discovered the identities of two boy suspects, located them, and took them into custody. The two suspects are being held in a secure detention facility pending charges of felony assault in relation to the incident.
The St. Cloud Police Department says the assault investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected as more suspects are identified.
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