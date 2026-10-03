State Cornhole Title Returns To St. Cloud This October
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A state championship will make its return to St. Cloud this month. The Minnesota State Cornhole Championship will be held at the River's Edge Convention Center on October 16th and 17th.
Who can take part in the tournament?
The two-day tournament is open to all skill levels and has brackets designed for social players to competitive tossers. People can choose to play in a single event, attend one day, or compete throughout the entire weekend. No pre-qualification tournaments or events are required.
There will also be a Kickoff Pre-Party from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at MC's Dugout in St. Cloud on October 15th. Anyone interested in taking part can register in advance using the Scoreholio app or sign up on-site the day of the event.
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