ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People heading to St. Cloud City Hall and the Lake George Area could experience some delays starting on Monday. The city will be closing single-block sections around Lake George all week. 15th Avenue South from 2nd Street to 7th Street South will be closed on Monday.

St. Cloud Implements Road Closure Schedule Near Lake George

Tuesday will see three roads closed: 16th Avenue South from 2nd Street to 7th Street South, 17th Avenue from Highway 23 to 7th Street South, and Garfield Court from 17th Avenue South to 15th Avenue South.

Wednesday will have 16th Avenue South from 8th Street South to University Drive and 7th Street South from 18th Avenue South to McKinley Place South closed.

The work wraps up on Thursday, with 18th Avenue South from 7th Street South to 8th Street South closed. No detours will be posted.

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