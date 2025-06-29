ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Granite City Days wrapped up in St. Cloud on Sunday. The Fred Yiran Arts Day capped off the four days of festivities at Lake George. The event featured a wide array of artistic displays and performances. It had traditional live drumming, storytelling sessions, dances, and artwork inspired by Fred Yiran.

Who was Fred Yiran?

Yiran was a Cameroon-born artist who moved to Minnesota in the 1980s. He graduated from St. Cloud State University and was lovingly known to children across Central Minnesota as "Uncle Fred" for his work teaching at camps, community programs, and schools.

Why is the Event Named After Fred Yiran?

Yiran passed away in 2011, and the Fred Yiran Art Day honors his passion and dedication to community and cultural education. Fred Yiran Arts Day runs from Noon to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, after a late start setting up.

