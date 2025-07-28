Support Local Art And Volunteer At The Same Time
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Whether you are an aspiring artist or a professional, the United Way of Central Minnesota is looking for your art. The organization is seeking one-of-a-kind pieces for its "Time for Art" Silent Auction. They are looking for paintings, pottery, music, dance, carvings, and prints. All mediums will be accepted.
What will the donated art be used for?
People will be able to bid on the donated pieces at the Time for Art silent Auction on August 15th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. At the auction, people will bid on the donated pieces, but with a twist, they will bid with their time. Volunteer hours are the currency that will let people bring the art home.
Are there any perks for the artist, and what is the deadline?
The donated art will also be eligible to win awards and prizes in various categories. Artists have until August 8th to drop off their donated piece at the United Way of Central Minnesota's office in St. Cloud. Each piece does require a separate application form.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Little Falls Schools Make Tough Call To Close Randall Elementary
- New Paynesville Liquor Store Promises More Space And Variety
- Superintendent Rivard Reflects On A Fantastic First Year
- Fireworks Light Up St. Cloud On A Humid Independence Day [PHOTOS]
- Big Changes On The Way For Little Falls Arts Fair
- Turnpike Troubadours Light Up The Ledge Amphitheater [GALLERY]
LOOK: 79 of the Most 1970s Photos You've Ever Seen
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton
LOOK: 25 things that have different names depending on where you live in the US
Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale