ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Whether you are an aspiring artist or a professional, the United Way of Central Minnesota is looking for your art. The organization is seeking one-of-a-kind pieces for its "Time for Art" Silent Auction. They are looking for paintings, pottery, music, dance, carvings, and prints. All mediums will be accepted.

Get our free mobile app

painting Boston Public Library on Unsplash loading...

What will the donated art be used for?

People will be able to bid on the donated pieces at the Time for Art silent Auction on August 15th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. At the auction, people will bid on the donated pieces, but with a twist, they will bid with their time. Volunteer hours are the currency that will let people bring the art home.

Are there any perks for the artist, and what is the deadline?

The donated art will also be eligible to win awards and prizes in various categories. Artists have until August 8th to drop off their donated piece at the United Way of Central Minnesota's office in St. Cloud. Each piece does require a separate application form.

pottery Taylor Heery on Unsplash loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: 79 of the Most 1970s Photos You've Ever Seen Step back into the wild, rebellious 1970s with 79 unforgettable photos that capture the era's bold fashions, entertainment and everyday life. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton