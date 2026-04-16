ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The United Way of Central Minnesota has released a set of objectives in supporting ALICE individuals and families. They are Asset Limited, Income Constrained, and Employed but struggle to make ends meet.

The United Way will focus on four pillars to help create a clear pathway to stability and long-term success.

The pillars are Youth Opportunity to provide access to post-graduation pathways, Healthy Community to ensure access to mental health care and supportive services, Financial Security through credit building, financial education, and homeownership, and Community Resiliency by offering support in times of crisis.

The United Way of Central Minnesota is inviting community members, businesses, and other partners to work by investing, volunteering, and advocating for solutions to create lasting change.

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