Over 300 Students Help Feed the Hungry in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Hundreds of central Minnesota students donated part of their weekend to help those in need.

Kids Fighting Hunger teamed up with the United Way of Central Minnesota and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud for the "We Are Thankful" community-wide food packaging event Sunday.

Get our free mobile app

More than 300 local students worked in shifts throughout the day to package oatmeal or rice meals at the 9th annual event inside the River’s Edge Convention Center.

About 150,000 meals packaged and packed at the event will go to 12 area food shelves where they will be distributed to people who need them.

A truck from Catholic Charities was also onsite collecting additional non-perishable food donations.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.