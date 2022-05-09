St. Cloud Library, United Way Partnering for Annual Read-A-Rama

ST. CLOUD -- Young kids can have some fun and work on their reading skills all while wearing their pajamas at an event in St. Cloud this week.

The United Way of Central Minnesota and Great River Regional Library are teaming up for the annual Llama Llama Read-a-Rama on Tuesday night. The event will run from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the St. Cloud Public Library.

Designed for kids ages 10 and under as well as their caregivers, friends, and families, the event will include storytime with guest readers, crafts and activities, snacks, a coloring contest, and the chance to meet a live llama.

Started in 2008, the goal of the Read-A-Rama event is to celebrate reading and nurture early literacy skills.

