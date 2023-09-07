United Way Seeking Grant Applications from Non-Profits

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The United Way of Central Minnesota is looking to non-profits who want to apply for grants that would assist in serving its mission.

The funding will have three focus areas to improve people's lives and connect them to resources.

Applications should come from organizations that focus on community health, including the mind and the body, education for both early childhood or school-age learners, and financial stability that focuses on family, housing stability, and employment and training opportunities.

Non-profit agencies will be able to apply in multiple areas and for different programs from 2024 through 2026.

Get our free mobile app

A "Letter of Intent" application is due by October 9th at the close of business. Award approvals will take place in December and disbursement amounts will be confirmed in April. Agencies will be notified after that period.

LOOKING UP: 40 Breathtaking Images Of The Perseid Meteor Shower Around The World According to NASA, the Perseid meteor shower is "considered the best meteor shower of the year." The show typically peaks mid-August. For 2023, the shower peaked around the world between Aug. 12-14. The latest edition of the meteor shower created an extra special light show in the sky. Here is what the Perseid meteor shower looked like across the globe.

VHS Tapes That Sold For Shocking Amounts of Money These VHS tapes recently sold for hundreds of even thousands of dollars.