United Way Seeking Grant Applications from Non-Profits
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The United Way of Central Minnesota is looking to non-profits who want to apply for grants that would assist in serving its mission.
The funding will have three focus areas to improve people's lives and connect them to resources.
Applications should come from organizations that focus on community health, including the mind and the body, education for both early childhood or school-age learners, and financial stability that focuses on family, housing stability, and employment and training opportunities.
Non-profit agencies will be able to apply in multiple areas and for different programs from 2024 through 2026.
A "Letter of Intent" application is due by October 9th at the close of business. Award approvals will take place in December and disbursement amounts will be confirmed in April. Agencies will be notified after that period.